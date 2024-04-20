Alleged drug dealer faces 36 drug and gun charges after police swoop on Shortland

An 53-year-old alleged drug dealer was hit with a string of charges in the Hunter this week, after police arrested him at Shortland on Wednesday, April 17.
The man is facing 36 charges including 25 counts of supplying an illegal drug, supplying a commercial quantity of illegal drugs, directing the activities of a criminal group, and offences related to unregistered firearms, dealing in the proceeds of crime, among other drugs-related charges.
Police searched a home on Sandgate Road at Shortland on Thursday, after the arrest, and seized a gun, methamphetamine and heroin, cash, as well as suspected stolen jewellery and tools.
The man appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Thursday, Police said in a statement on. Saturday afternoon.
The arrest and charges came as part of Newcastle City Police District Proactive Crime Team's investigations into the supply of drugs in and around Newcastle, auspiced by Strike Force Caulfield
