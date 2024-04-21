Cherry delivers in Falcons' first win of 2024 campaign

A standout display from Falcons big man Myles Cherry has helped Newcastle secure their first win of the NBL 1 East season.
Cherry scored 25 points and grabbed 19 rebounds in an 81-61 win over Hornsby Ku-ring-gai Spiders at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday night.
It was the Falcons' first victory this campaign after three consecutive losses.
Cherry missed Newcastle's opening two games and only played limited minutes in their third due to injury, but he was back to his best against the last-placed Spiders.
Newcastle lost their second fixture on Sunday, falling short 77-69 against Sydney Comets on the road. Ryan Beisty and Francis Wineera-Mulvihill top-scored with 14 points each. Cherry netted eight.
The mixed pair of results leaves Newcastle in 14th position, two clear of last place.
In the women's NBL 1 East competition, the Falcons remain unbeaten after consecutive victories across the weekend.
On Saturday, they beat last-placed Hornsby Ku-ring-gai Spiders 85-59 at Newcastle Basketball Stadium.
Newcastle's entire starting five all scored double-figures, led by Nicole Munger's 22-point effort. She had support from Kate Kingham (18), Aarion Nichols (13), Hannah Chicken (12) and Sophie Brennan (11).
On Sunday, Kingham (24) and Munger (21) again led the way as the Falcons defeated the Comets 79-58 in Sydney.
Newcastle sit behind competition leaders Albury-Wodonga on the points table, the only other team with a 5-0 record.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.