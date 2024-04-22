Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Bail refused for alleged theft of $50k worth of copper cable

By Nick Bielby
April 22 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raymond Terrace courthouse. File picture
Raymond Terrace courthouse. File picture

A man accused of breaking into a Hunter business multiple times and allegedly stealing $50,000 worth of copper cable has been refused bail.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.