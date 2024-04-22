Bail refused for alleged theft of $50k worth of copper cable

A man accused of breaking into a Hunter business multiple times and allegedly stealing $50,000 worth of copper cable has been refused bail.
Mitchell Travis Hodge, 39, applied for strict conditional release when he faced Raymond Terrace Local Court on Monday, which would have essentially put him under house arrest while his charges were before the courts.
But Magistrate Kirralee Perry said the case against the Dungog man, at this early stage, appeared to be a "very strong" circumstantial one, despite Mr Hodge's solicitor questioning whether it could be proven her client was one of the people captured on CCTV vision at the scene.
Mr Hodge has been charged with breaking into Downer Engineering Power at Hexham five times between February 11 and March 25, and allegedly stealing 60metres of copper cable worth $50,000, as well as a chainsaw valued at $1700.
Magistrate Perry said those involved in the thefts were recorded on security footage and that police allege an arm tattoo on one of the disguised people in the vision matched ink on Mr Hodge.
She said Mr Hodge was on an Intensive Corrections Order - considered a jail sentence served under supervision in the community - at the time of the thefts.
The court heard that he was allegedly found with latex gloves, wire cutters and other house-breaking tools when he was arrested at the weekend.
Magistrate Perry said police also allege text messages from Mr Hodge on his co-accused's phone made reference to copper wire theft.
"In my view, there are no conditions that could mitigate the risk you pose to the community," she said as she denied Mr Hodge's release application.
He will face Raymond Terrace Local Court again on May 6.
