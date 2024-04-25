What's on this weekend in Newcastle and the Hunter Region

Newcastle Food Month 2024 Various locations. Also on Sunday.
Mega Creatures & Night Safari Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale.
Elermore Vale Men's Shed Fundraiser BBQ 8.30am to 4pm, Wallsend Bunnings.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Merewether Markets 9am to 2pm, Dixon Park Beach.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
All British Day - Jaguar Drivers of the Hunter 8.30am to 1pm, Newcastle Foreshore.
Maitland Coalfields District Orchid Show 9am to 3pm, Cessnock Scout Hall. Also on Sunday. Cash only.
Singleton Rodeo 10am, Singleton Showground.
Aquatic Challenger Public Sessions Noon to 2pm, West Wallsend Swim Centre.
YPT Presents: Disney's Newsies JR 6pm, Young Peoples Theatre, Hamilton. Also on Sunday, 1pm.
The Jungle Book presented by Hunter Drama 2pm and 7pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle.
Monster Jump Griffith Park, Stockton. Inflatable obstacle course. Also on Sunday.
LIMBO - The Return 5.30pm and 7.45pm, Spiegeltent Newcastle.
Speers Point Neon Nights by Aussie Night Markets 4pm to 10pm, Speers Point Park.
A-League Men Round 26 - Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners 5pm, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow.
Hunter Veterans and Families Support Centre Markets 8am to 1pm, Wickham Park, Islington.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
The Sunday Muster Love Mum Market 9am to 2pm, Mortels Sheepskin Factory, 1 Weakleys Drive, Thornton.
Markets on the Green 9am to 1pm, Mayfield Bowling Club.
Homemade & Handpicked Markets 9am to 1pm, The Victoria Hotel, Hinton.
Tilligerry Arts Group Mother's Day Market 9am to 1pm, McCann Park, Lemon Tree Passage.
Cessnock Weekly Markets 9am, 49 Aberdare Road, Aberdare.
Booral Village Markets & Ma Baker Invitational Show and Shine 9am, 2340 The Bucketts Way, Booral.
Maitland Dog Obedience Club's 25th Anniversary - Open Day 8.30am onwards, Ernie Jurd Oval, Largs. Dog games and displays.
Free Surfers Rescue 24/7 Course 9am to 12.30pm, Redhead Beach. Register at surfingaustralia.justgo.com.
Stone & Wood X Caves Coastal Clean Up The Coast - Caves Beach 10am to 7pm (clean up and after party in the beer garden at Caves Coastal Bar & Bungalows).
Newcastle Wedding Fair 11am to 2pm, Newcastle Town Hall.
Reptiles on the Go 11.30am, Maryland Tavern.
A Celtic Festival and More 2pm, Warners Bay Theatre. Fundraising concert by Cardiff Northlakes Brass Band.
Newcastle Alternative Markets - Launch Party 4pm to 11pm, Bernie's Bar, Newcastle.
Ice Hockey - Newcastle Northstars vs Sydney Ice Dogs 4pm, Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, Warners Bay.
LIMBO - The Return 5.30pm, Spiegeltent Newcastle.
The World of Musicals in Concert 6pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
A Day on the Green: James Taylor & His All Star Band, Ella Hooper, Josh Pyke Saturday, 3.15pm, Bimbadgen.
Gum Ball 2024 Saturday and Sunday, Lower Belford.
Mia Petra, Amy Vee, Anna Smyrk Saturday, 8pm, The Stag & Hunter Hotel, Newcastle.
FIST, Herd Immunity, Elestial Saturday, 8pm, The Criterion Hotel, Weston.
Orchestral Pops with Lake Macquarie Philharmonic Sunday, 4pm, Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP mima) Lake Macquarie, Speers Point.
The Creator Incubator Building Bridges, by John Cliff.
Straitjacket Coastal Improvisations, by Lydia Miller. Deep Time & Other Precious Objects, by Anne-Marie Hunter. Hearing the Sea, by Dan Nelson.
Fireshed Gallery Wollombi 5 Elements, by Giles Tester, Sheree Roberts, Kes Harper, Ross Fletcher, Kylie Beynon.
Lovett Gallery Railway Portraits, by Robert and Bruce Wheatley.
Local History Lounge Creation Station.
Performance Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) TCI: PACC'd Out.
Back to Back Galleries Six Reflections II - Elements, by Kate Belton, Susan Eve, Kaylene Gayner, Sharon Taylor, Heather Campbell, Marian Marcatili.
Watt Space Gallery Stories of Light, by Wh!P Collective.
The Lock-Up Mnemonic Vegetables, by Charlotte Haywood. Look around (it's not all roses), by Wanjun Carpenter. Saturday, Arts in the Yard, 10am to noon.
Museum of Art and Culture MAC yapang Sunday, 10am and 11am, ARTspace. Colour Scores, by Amy Jane Scully. Voices from the Void, by Daniel O'Toole. Absolute Colour - Things the Mind Already Knows, by Mazie Karen Turner.
Multi-Arts Pavilion MAP mima Screenscapes, by Rhys Cousins. It Isn't Always, Always, by Lina Buck.
SEEN@Swansea Curious Minds Exhibition. Saturday, 10am and 11am, ART PLAY.
Lighthouse Arts Newcastle Elemental.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Small Museum, by Simone Rosenbauer. Find Me In The Flowers, by Prudence de Marchi. Settled/Unsettled. Visual Weight, by Robert Klippel. Pregnant Woman, by Ron Mueck.
Art Systems Wickham Beetastrophe by Danny Giles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.