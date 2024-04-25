Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Hatfield brace secures Weston Anzac Day win over Adamstown

MM
By Max McKinney
April 25 2024 - 4:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weston Bears. File photo.
Weston Bears. File photo.

Weston ace Chris Hatfield scored twice within seven minutes to set up a 2-0 win over Adamstown in the men's Northern NSW National Premier League on Thursday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.