Hatfield brace secures Weston Anzac Day win over Adamstown

Weston ace Chris Hatfield scored twice within seven minutes to set up a 2-0 win over Adamstown in the men's Northern NSW National Premier League on Thursday.
In the competition's sole Anzac Day fixture, the two sides played out an end-to-end contest at Adamstown Oval, where they each had plenty of chances throughout.
The Rosebud, now winless after seven games in 2024, had kept the visitors at bay for 60 minutes until Hatfield struck from a corner.
Finding space in front of goal, he neatly headed the ball past the Adamstown keeper, whose late touch was to no avail.
Seven minutes later, Hatfield slotted another from inside the penalty area, curling the ball off his right foot into the back of the net.
The win lifted Weston into seventh place, albeit temporarily ahead of this weekend's games, while Rosebud remain last.
In other games this round, on Saturday Valentine visit leaders Lambton, Lake Macquarie are at home to Edgeworth and Maitland host Cooks Hill.
On Sunday, Broadmeadow travel to Charlestown and Hamilton meet New Lambton.
