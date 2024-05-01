Newcastle RL: Wet weather 'contingencies' start to take shape for weekend

NEWCASTLE Rugby League officials have been working on some "contingencies" in relation to wet weather across the region and this weekend's upcoming fixtures.
Alternative venues are being explored for both Harker Oval and Tomaree Sportsground while Lyall Peacock Field, which has already been subject to a wash out this season, remains in doubt.
Coalfields clubs Cessnock and Kurri Kurri, at this stage, hope to play as per program.
Final decisions have yet to be announced by Newcastle RL. General manager Adam Devich told the Newcastle Herald he hoped to have any changes locked in by Friday at the latest.
ROUND FOUR: Cessnock v Maitland, Wests v Entrance, Kurri v Lakes, Hawks v Wyong (Saturday); Macquarie v Souths (Sunday); Central (bye).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.