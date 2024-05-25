Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Nobbys Lighthouse evolves to become a beacon of creativity

By Alex Morris
May 26 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"The biggest gift that the lighthouse gives is what they writer gives themselves," Hunter Writers' Centre director Katherine McLean says of the Lighthouse Arts residency program. Picture by Simone De Peak
"The biggest gift that the lighthouse gives is what they writer gives themselves," Hunter Writers' Centre director Katherine McLean says of the Lighthouse Arts residency program. Picture by Simone De Peak

You'd be hard pressed to find a more recognised Novocastrian landmark than Nobbys-Whibayganba Lighthouse.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.