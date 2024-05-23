Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman jailed over drug chemicals found under false bottom of wheelie bin

By Nick Bielby
May 23 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police searching a home at Speers Point in December 2022 found 55 bottles of industrial chemical 1,4-Butanediol, methamphetamine, and cash. Picture supplied by NSW Police
Police searching a home at Speers Point in December 2022 found 55 bottles of industrial chemical 1,4-Butanediol, methamphetamine, and cash. Picture supplied by NSW Police

A LAKE Macquarie woman has been jailed for a maximum five and a half years after she was charged when police found dozens of bottles of drug manufacturing chemicals below the false bottom of a wheelie bin during a raid.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.