Crowded House coming to Newcastle as part of national tour

Legendary Australian band Crowded House will perform in Newcastle as part of a tour of Australia and New Zealand.
The Gravity Stairs Tour will hit Newcastle Entertainment Centre on December 13 with Crowded House in its current incarnation of Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom and Finn's sons Elroy and Liam.
"So looking forward to getting amongst our people having practiced on the northern hemisphere for a few months," Neil Finn said.
"The band will be running hot and we can't wait to sing with you and elevate our collective spirits. Sing it if you want to be a part of Some Greater Plan."
Originally founded by Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, and the late Paul Hester, the group's self-titled debut in 1986 went platinum, uplifted by smash hits Something So Strong and Don't Dream It's Over.
The tour is in support of the band's new album which will be released May 31.
Tickets go on sale on May 30.
