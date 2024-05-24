Guns, cannabis, fireworks, cash: police haul in drug supply arrest

RIFLES, cannabis, a laser pointer, fireworks and a cash stash worth $29,000 were allegedly seized during a raid on a Central Coast home.
Shane Michael Wheeler was granted bail in Wyong Local Court on Friday on more than a dozen charges, a day after his arrest at Lake Haven.
Magistrate Alan Railton ordered an acceptable person must deposit $10,000 as an assurance Wheeler would comply with his conditions, including to live at a specific address.
The 56-year-old man was arrested when police moved on a Lake Haven property on the Central Coast at about 12pm on Thursday, May 23.
Officers at the scene allegedly uncovered a haul of illegal items, including three unregistered rifles, more than 300 grams of cannabis leaf and six cannabis plants.
Police said they also seized a flick knife, laser pointer, extendable baton, a firework, $29,000 in cash, a mobile phone, and other items they allege relate to drug supply which will undergo forensic examination.
Wheeler was arrested at the scene and taken to Wyong Police Station, where he had 15 charges levelled against him.
He faces eight firearm and weapons charges, two counts of drug possession and one of possessing a prohibited plant, cultivating a prohibited plant, supplying drugs, dealing with the proceeds of crime, and handling an explosive without authority.
He spent the night in custody after he was refused bail by police, before fronting court on Friday, where he was released.
He was not required to enter pleas and the case was adjourned to June.
Police alleged in court the man was involved in the supply of cannabis in Batemans Bay.
Prosecutors further alleged the man possessed a bag stuffed with seven resealable bags of cannabis leaf, cannabis hash, cannabis oil, and several resealable bags of cannabis seeds. That bag and its contents were seized as part of the police investigation.
Police claimed the man had possession of more 500 grams of cannabis leaf.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.