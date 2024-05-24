Racing wrap: Scone fillies start Qld attack; Newcastle preview; trots and dogs

Former Victorian So Sleek is set to win his first race for Kembla trainer Kerry Parker when he steps up to the tough 2340m trip in the opening event, the John Whitmore Memorial Class 1 and Maiden Plate. Formerly trained by Ciaron Maher, So Sleek has had two starts for Parker - both at Newcastle over 1890m. Last start on a Soft 7 track, the four-year-old came from the rear of the field to make up many lengths when beaten 1.51 lengths.