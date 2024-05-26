Injury halts match, Olympic hitting straps and Jets set to light up NPLW

Newcastle Olympic backed up a big win with another, leaders Broadmeadow bounced back and the Adamstown-New Lambton fixture was abandoned with 10 minutes remaining due to a serious injury in NPLW Northern NSW over the weekend.
The back-to-back wins left Olympic in a two-way tussle for second place with Maitland on 24 points, two behind Broadmeadow (26) and with a five-point buffer over Azzurri (19).
Olympic coach Craig Atkins felt the results had been building and described it as "a big week" as they looked to another crucial clash with Broadmeadow in round 13.
"It was a fantastic performance again from the girls," Atkins said.
"It was a short turnaround after a tough one against Magic but I thought we controlled the game and the football they played was a terrific.
"Two clean sheets, lots of goals as well. It builds a little bit of momentum and the football is coming together nicely as well."
Olympic's Marion Dunbabin continued her run of form to open the scoring in the 20th minute after a crisp four-pass passage, which started when Jorjia Hogg won the ball on halfway, put her on goal at the back post.
Keira Bainsfair doubled the advantage from a tight angle in the 48th minute after a good ball in behind from Elodie Dagg following a poor clearance by Azzurri.
Dagg sealed the three points with a long-range effort that skipped under the foot of Azzurri goalkeeper Taylah Gray as she attempted to clear it away in the 55th minute.
The other Saturday fixture, between Adamstown and New Lambton, was halted on the 80-minute mark after Rosebud's Mia Owens broke her leg in a 50-50 challenge for the ball with Golden Eagles goalkeeper Ally Boertje.
Time was eventually called on the game with Owens unable to be moved until an ambulance arrived.
Rosebud led 2-0 after Courtney Anderson scored in the second minute then Jenna Doyle finished from the penalty spot in the 36th minute.
Northern NSW Football review each match individually but the result will usually stand if 75 per cent of the fixture has been played.
Sixth-placed New Lambton (10) will be bolstered by Jets duo Cassidy Davis and Lauren Allan when they host in-form Maitland at Alder Park in a rescheduled match on Wednesday night.
The Magpies, who won the League Cup last weekend, accounted for Mid Coast (three) on Sunday while Broadmeadow thrashed Warners Bay (three) 12-1.
