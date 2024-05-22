Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Azzurri sign Jets sharpshooter and 11-times-capped Matilda in NPLW boost

By Renee Valentine
Updated May 22 2024 - 4:04pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets striker Melina Ayres has joined Azzurri in NPLW NNSW. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Newcastle Jets striker Melina Ayres has joined Azzurri in NPLW NNSW. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Melina Ayres is set to tear apart the NPLW Northern NSW after Charlestown Azzurri confirmed on Wednesday they had signed the A-League sharpshooter and her Newcastle Jets teammate Gema Simon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.