Police hunt pair after armed carjacking near Maitland

A WOMAN has allegedly carjacked a man in a four-wheel drive early on Sunday morning in Rutherford.
Police are appealing for information following the incident which occurred around 6am on Sunday, May 26, where a man left his vehicle in the driveway of a business on Racecourse Road, Rutherford when an unknown woman got into his Mercedes Benz 4WD.
Police allege the man attempted to remove the woman from his car when an unknown man armed with a firearm directed the owner to leave his car and the woman drove it away.
The armed man then left in a Nissan Skyline sedan, police said.
The owner was not injured and contacted officers from Port Stephens Hunter Police District, who arrived on scene a short time later.
As inquiries continue, police are appealing for public assistance to locate a 2012-model silver Mercedes Benz with NSW registration ETZ-43F and a 1990-model white Nissan Skyline with NSW registration EOW-76F.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is also urged to come forward.
Anyone who sees the vehicle is reminded not to approach the vehicle or the occupants and to instead call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
