Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police hunt pair after armed carjacking near Maitland

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated May 26 2024 - 3:48pm, first published 12:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The alleged carjacking occurred on Racecourse Road, Rutherford. Picture sourced Google Maps/file image.
The alleged carjacking occurred on Racecourse Road, Rutherford. Picture sourced Google Maps/file image.

A WOMAN has allegedly carjacked a man in a four-wheel drive early on Sunday morning in Rutherford.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.