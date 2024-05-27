Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Woman, 65, charged with domestic violence attempted murder refused bail

By Sam Rigney
Updated May 27 2024 - 1:40pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman accused of attempted murder over an alleged domestic violence stabbing of a man at Wyee on Sunday night will remain behind bars.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.