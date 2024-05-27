Woman, 65, charged with domestic violence attempted murder refused bail

A woman accused of attempted murder over an alleged domestic violence stabbing of a man at Wyee on Sunday night will remain behind bars.
Linda Jane Bagnall, 65, chose not to come up from the courthouse cells while her matter was mentioned briefly in Toronto Local Court on Monday.
She did not enter a plea to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to murder - domestic violence and her solicitor, Jordan Moussa, did not make an application for bail on her behalf.
The matter was adjourned to Newcastle Local Court in July.
Police say they were called to a home on Wyee Road at Wyee about 11.20pm on Sunday after reports of a domestic violence attack.
Police arrived to find a man, 67, with head injuries and a stab wound to his torso.
He was taken to John Hunter Hospital and is in a serious but stable condition.
Lake Macquarie detectives established a crime scene and a short time later arrested Mrs Bagnall.
She was taken to Toronto police station and charged with attempted murder, which carries a maximum of 25 years in jail.
