NPL: Injured New Lambton skipper up for Lambton Jaffas challenge

New Lambton captain Josh Piddington said a knee injury is not going to stop him from the challenge of taking on former club Lambton Jaffas on Tuesday night.
The Golden Eagles host Jaffas at Alder Park in an NPL catch-up (8pm) and both have plenty to play for, at opposite ends of the table.
Jaffas have won 12 from 12 in their dual title defence to sit top on 36 points, but Broadmeadow (30) and Charlestown (27) are threats if they falter.
New Lambton's battle is to avoid relegation. They are 10th on four points from 11 games, just in front of Lake Macquarie (3) and Adamstown (2). Last is relegated and 11th face play-offs to retain their NPL position.
Adding to the clash is Piddington and Pryce taking on the club where they won trophies. Pryce steered Jaffas to the 2021 premiership and 2022 grand final win before his shock axing. Piddington came to New Lambton this year after those successes and the 2023 premiership.
The veteran defender hurt his knee late in the 2-0 loss to Valentine on Saturday night but said he would play against Lambton.
"I ran through a return-to-play protocol in the gym this morning and despite some swelling and a little bit of pain, the strength in my knee is still there," Piddington said on Monday.
"I've already messaged Prycey to tell him I'm not going to miss this one. You have your little personal challenges, when you play this long, and putting in a good shift against old teammates is something I like to do."
Pryce and Piddington have helped New Lambton develop far more defensive resilience. Last year they finished second last and conceded 61 goals in 22 games. This season they have let in 23 in 11. However, results, including six one-goal losses, have been frustrating.
"We set up really well and come out the first half and execute the plan, but the last couple of games it's a two, five-minute period where we switch off, a couple of goals go in and that's the game," Piddington said.
"We are a super young team, sprinkled with some older guys, that's building, and we are seeing more positives each games, but if we can get three points as well, that settles everyone down."
Charlie Kelly, another ex-Jaffa, is out on yellow card accumulation. Jaffas have only Sean Pratt (ill) unavailable. They were able to rest players in a 3-2 win over Cooks Hill on Saturday night after going up 3-0.
Coach David Tanchevski expected New Lambton to be hard to break down.
"They seem to be the team out of the bottom three who are in most of the games," Tanchevski said.
"With Piddo at the back they've got that bit of experience, and it will be another tough game, especially at Alder Park.
"We played them in a trial game and they sat deep in a block and looked to counterattack and I'll be expecting the same."
Jimmy Oates was rested on the bench against Cooks Hill and is likely to start on Tuesday night. Sam Webb and Scott Pettit had minutes off the bench in their returns from injury.
"They are a well-rounded side with good experience sprinkled through," Piddington said of the Jaffas.
"They are up there for a reason, so if we can rattle their cage a little bit, that's the plan.
"It's getting to the that time of the year where you look at the points and who's around you, and for me that's unique as well being at the other end of the table.
"This is a game where we still want to put on a good show and compete against these good sides, then when it comes time to play the teams around us, we need to make sure we're beating those. I think results against some of the lower teams will see us be safe for the year."
