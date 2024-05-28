Former Knight Robbie O'Davis appeals sentence for assault, resisting police

FORMER Newcastle Knights premiership fullback Robbie O'Davis is appealing a sentence handed to him for a domestic violence-related assault and resisting police.
A hearing has been set down for Newcastle District Court on July 8.
O'Davis previously pleaded guilty to one count each of domestic violence-related common assault and resisting/hindering police in the execution of their duty.
In Belmont Local Court in February, Magistrate Stephen Olischlager sentenced the 51-year-old to an 18-month Conditional Release Order - a type of sentencing that replaced good behaviour bonds in NSW in 2018 - which would expire in August 2025.
The appeal was briefly mentioned in Newcastle District Court on Monday, when Judge Peter McGrath set a hearing date.
O'Davis played 223 matches for the Knights between 1992 and 2004, representing Queensland 12 times and Australia on eight occasions.
