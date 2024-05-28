Have you seen Gavin Wellard? Police appeal in search for missing man

POLICE have urged the community to come forward with any information about a man who has been missing for more than four days.
Gavin Wellard, aged 54, was last seen in Broadmeadow at about 5pm on Friday, May 24.
He has not been able to be contacted and has not been found since.
Newcastle police were alerted to Mr Wellard's disappearance and have launched inquiries into his whereabouts.
"Police and family hold concerns for his welfare due to him living with a number of health conditions," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Police have appealed to the public for help as they search for Mr Wellard.
He has been described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170 centimetres tall, of medium build, unshaven, and with short brown hair.
Police did not know what he may have been wearing when he went missing.
Mr Wellard is known to frequent the Broadmeadow area, police said.
Anyone with information on his location, or who may have seen him, has been urged to call Newcastle Police Station on 4929 0999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
