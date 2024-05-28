Watch police chase stolen Toyota through suburbs under lights and siren

POLICE gave chase to a stolen car overnight in an operation which spanned Newcastle and Lake Macquarie suburbs.
Several police vehicles under lights and sirens were seen pursuing a Toyota Rav4 overnight on Monday.
Newcastle City Police District officers first attempted the stop the Toyota at Wallsend at about 11.20pm.
When it failed to stop, a pursuit was launched and continued towards Elermore Vale, where officers lost sight of the vehicle.
Police spotted the Toyota again a short time later at Windale and another chase was sparked.
Officers were forced to call off the pursuit due to safety concerns.
Investigations later revealed the Toyota had been reported stolen from a Catherine Hill Bay address earlier that day.
Police were on Tuesday night continuing the search for the stolen vehicle and the offenders.
Residents reported witnessing several police cars pursuing the Toyota Rav4 late into the night, lighting up the streets in blue and red as sirens blared in the Windale and Gateshead areas.
It comes as a police operation targeting property crime and the groups of people scaring residents and stealing their cash and cars has been making inroads in Newcastle.
There are strike force detectives dedicated to investigating offences like break-ins and vehicle thefts across the Hunter, working under Operation Mongoose, sharing intelligence between police districts and backing local officers.
Newcastle Police District's crime manager Detective Inspector Steve Benson told the Newcastle Herald last week that proactive measures and the hard work of cops on the ground had netted results in recent weeks.
"The investigations are going well and I'm really happy with the results they've achieved, but it's an ongoing challenge," he said at the time.
At least seven teenagers were arrested across a few days last week alone, after alleged pursuits with stolen cars.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.