High school locked down, police called: 'students and staff are safe'

A LOCKDOWN has been lifted at a Lake Macquarie high school after an incident was reported outside the grounds earlier today.
Warners Bay High School sent an email alert at about 11.53am advising parents and caregivers that the school was in a lockdown "in relation to a matter external to the school".
"All students and staff are safe," the email said.
The school confirmed it was in contact with emergency services.
In another email alert just after 12.10pm, Warners Bay High School confirmed police had attended the site briefly.
"After a local external inspection they have advised that it is appropriate for us to come out of lockdown," the message said.
"Please be advised that school operations have returned to normal."
The school confirmed all students and staff at the site on Wednesday when the incident unfolded were safe.
Students were contacting their families during the lockdown, including via smart watches.
It has not yet been confirmed what the "external" matter was.
The Newcastle Herald understands it's the second time in recent weeks the school has been locked down.
The Department of Education has been contacted for comment.
