Jaxson Creighton carjacked disabled woman outside Maitland pool

JAXSON Creighton had just left an appointment with his parole officer at Maitland last year when he went on a carjacking spree, stealing a specially modified vehicle from a disabled woman and then reversing back and nearly running two women over.
The 25-year-old appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday via audio visual link from jail where he pleaded guilty to carjacking, attempted carjacking and intimidation.
The DPP withdrew two charges of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception, with his solicitor claiming Jaxson was in jail at the time of the alleged online frauds.
Jaxson will next appear in Newcastle District Court next month to get a sentence date.
Jaxson was with his father, 48-year-old Mark Creighton, outside Maitland railway station on September 12 last year when Jaxson jumped behind the wheel of a car parked outside.
The driver had left the vehicle running while she got out briefly to greet a number of family members who had just arrived on the train when Jaxson got in, locked the doors and began revving the engine loudly.
Other cars and a taxi blocked the vehicle in and prevented Jaxson from driving away, while his father repeatedly told him to "get out" and, once the door was unlocked, pulled him out saying "come here you f---".
According to court documents, Jaxson and Mark then ran away and were chased by a man over the footbridge towards Maitland swimming pool.
It was there that a disabled woman and her support worker, both aged in their 60s, were getting into a car, again with the keys in the ignition, when Jaxson appeared and jumped into the driver's seat.
"What are you doing, mate?" Mark yelled. "What are you doing? There are people here."
He told him "don't reverse", but Jaxson did anyway, Mark having to push the women out of the way to avoid them being run over.
"If I had not been pulled backward, I am sure that both [the support worker] and I would have been run over," the woman said.
Mark ran after the car and when it stopped he got into the driver's seat and drove away, a witness recording the whole thing on their mobile phone.
Police said the specially modified vehicle was found burnt out at Singleton later that night.
He remains behind bars and will be sentenced in Newcastle District Court in July.
