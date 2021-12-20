news, local-news,

A child has been taken to hospital with serious limb injuries after a motor vehicle crash in the Hunter on Sunday night. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene of the incident near Allynbrook, north of Gresford, about 7pm. One of the passengers, a nine-year-old girl, had suffered serious arm injuries. She was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being air-lifted to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.

