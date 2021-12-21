community,

NEWCASTLE 'breakwall' has undergone heavy-duty reinforcement as part of routine maintenance. "Port of Newcastle is currently in the final stages of completing its bi-annual routine maintenance works along the Newcastle and Stockton breakwaters," Port of Newcastle Executive Manager Projects and Assets, Glenn Thornton said. The maintenance works on Monday involved a 250t crane adding seven, 30t concrete blocks to the breakwater. "We were out there from about five o'clock in the morning until mid day," Operations manager at Wheeler Cranes, Joel Bentley said. "It's a pretty special job to be out there at the end of the wall, on the water watching the ships." Mr Thornton said works being completed on the breakwaters this month total around $160,000 and are anticipated to be completed by Christmas. "Maintenance of Newcastle and Stockton breakwaters is essential to ensure safe and efficient access and navigation of the Port of Newcastle's deepwater global gateway for vessels and other recreational users as well as providing access to the breakwaters for locals and visitors who enjoy the benefits of this scenic community amenity."

