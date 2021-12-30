community,

CUSTOMS House will be dropping their time ball at midnight on New Year's for "the first time in history" with help from the state government. "We won a grant from the NSW Government and Newcastle Port Authority earlier in the year to restore the clock mechanism and the time ball," Customs House owner Mick Starkey said. "It usually happens at 1pm every day but we now have the ability to do that at any time. You will see the ball at the top of the spire and see it drop when the clock strikes 12. It's the first time so I hope it works." Having already exceeded the $85,000, Newcastle Port Community Contribution grant repairing the wind vein, clock mechanism, bell chime and time ball, Mr Starkey has plans to light up the ball and make Newcastle a "hub for New Year's Eve celebrations". "I think there's only two operating time balls in the world and this is the only on in the Southern Hemisphere," he said. "Wouldn't it be great if we could get a Time Square, carnival type atmosphere around the tower on New Year's eve every year." IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/127686685/59009c69-ebe4-4efd-b0a6-3bf9c7f246a1.jpg/r2_427_4922_3207_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg