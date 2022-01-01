comment, columnists,

In sport, we've heard it said and seen it written countless times about the end of careers. Timing is everything. They say you are a long time retired so go too early and you run the risk of missing it and regretting the decision. But leave it late and play a season too long and chances are the passion wanes, the standards drop and performance suffers. Somewhere in the middle, presumably, is the perfect time to hang up the boots. The same can also be said for your working life. And in that regard, I'm hoping my timing is right on the money. After 41 years in journalism, I've decided to put the cue in the rack and finish up. The good thing for me is I'm still going to play a cameo role off the bench during the footy season with this column and my podcast to continue. Best of both worlds. The time has flown. Scarily quick. It seems like only yesterday I started at the Scone Advocate. It was early 1981. The last 38 years have been in Newcastle working for News Limited and more recently, the Newcastle Herald. I feel privileged. It's been a wonderful experience. Newcastle's a great city and thanks to the job, I've witnessed some of the best that sport has to offer, often from the best seat in the house. Watching and reporting on sport - a 'tough gig' the mates would always say laced with sarcasm. It's hard to argue. In my career, I've covered most sports, winging it at times with some I had little idea about. Making mistakes along the way but always striving to learn on the run. In recent times, tight deadlines and technology problems meant there was rarely a dull moment. Having to file stories from the top of garbage bins in the carpark at McDonald Jones Stadium because of Wifi issues springs to mind. Like any job, there were always challenges - you just dealt with them. The highlights are too many to mention here and a hazy memory doesn't help but just to name a few, the Sydney Olympics in 2000, sitting at ringside as boxer Kostya Tszyu destroyed opponents during his rise to greatness and the Newcastle Jets A-League grandfinal triumph were great moments. But given I've covered the Knights closely for the entirety of their 35 years of existence, it's impossible to go past their premiership triumphs in 1997 and 2001 and the enormous amount of joy they brought the city. Seeing from close range, the careers of so many players develop and being fortunate to watch and write about the emergence of future greats like Andrew Johns, Paul Harragon and Danny Buderus - that will always be a special memory. If the truth be told though, tucking into a pie on the hill at Harker Oval or sitting in the old grandstands at Cessnock and Maitland Sportsgounds watching the local league also had wonderful appeal for me. It's not just the moments that will remain with me but more so the people I've met and the friendships I've made. For those who have enjoyed my work, your support is much appreciated. The plan now is to make the rest of my life, the best of my life. But given what the last 41 years has tossed up, that won't be easy. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

