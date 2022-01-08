news, local-news,

AFTER two long years and a global pandemic, Tim Minchin is coming Back, with two shows of his encore tour at Civic Theatre next week. What's more, the comedian, singer and Australia icon will be donating proceeds from selected ticket sales to local theatre company, Tantrum. "Everyone involved in the Newcastle gigs - the Civic Theatre, Live Nation Australasia, Ticketmaster, APRA and myself - are donating 100% of the face value of the premium charity ticket price," Minchin wrote in a letter to Tantrum executive director Tamara Gazzard. Initially scheduled for March 2020, Minchin will be playing two shows - January 11 and 12. "Tantrum Youth Arts, with programs like Opening Doors and the OPEN scholarships is in obvious choice for the Newcastle donations with its focus on young people and young adults living with disability in particular." Tantrum is a Merewether youth arts organisation who, for almost 50 years, have supported performing arts in Newcastle. In the past decade, they have started focusing on multidisciplinary performance and engaging young people in theatre who face barriers such as "financial hardship, social isolation and mental health issues". "The OPEN scholarship, funded through private donors, provides the recipients with free access to our afternoon workshops for a whole year," Ms Gazzard said. "Opening Doors is a theatre and education program dealing with domestic violence. It is a theatre performance that visits school and is followed by a discussion forum with support services, police and solicitors." Opening Doors is aimed at "empowering young people to know the difference between healthy and unhealthy relationships and how to seek support". Ms Gazzard said the donation from Minchin, expected to be upwards of $10,000, is "incredibly generous" and will make a "big difference" her organisation. "We are largely funded through philanthropic donations and this from Tim will go a long way toward not only helping the arts but giving young people the tools to achieve positive social outcomes," Ms Gazzard said. "It comes at a really important time for us with the impacts of two years of COVID. Now, more that ever, we need support."

