Alleged killer plans to apply for bail: court

A MAN accused of murdering a 63-year-old at a Mayfield boarding house in July is planning to apply for bail next week as he earned a rebuke from a magistrate about sending unsolicited letters to the court. Zachary Joel Dowling, 35, appeared in Newcastle Local Court via audio visual link from Lithgow Correctional Centre last week charged with murdering 63-year-old Brian O'Sullivan at a Regent Street boarding house between 5.33pm and midnight on June 29 last year. Mr Dowling is yet to enter a plea but his solicitor Emily Winborne said he planned to make an application for bail on January 24. The Newcastle Herald reported last year that detectives believe Mr O'Sullivan had been dead for about four days before his body was found in a bedroom of the boarding house about 6.30pm on July 3. A crime scene was established and, after inquiries, Mr Dowling was arrested at Argenton about an hour later. He was charged with murder and has not applied for bail, but has apparently been sending notes to at least one magistrate at Newcastle courthouse. "You're not doing yourself any favours by sending these notes, which have no basis in law, to the court," Magistrate Michael Antrum told Mr Dowling.

