Port Stephens council will trial 'softer approaches' instead of culling deer

PORT Stephens Council will trial "softer approaches to deer management", after it was criticised for considering a plan to cull the animals, which it said were responsible for road strikes and near misses. The Newcastle Herald reported on Friday that Animal Justice Party Upper House MP Mark Pearson had called on the council not to proceed with the cull, saying his office had been contacted by concerned residents opposed to it. IN THE NEWS: He said "every wild animal deserves a life free from harm". He asked council about the herd, the extent of community consultation and for the number of road signs warning motorists of deer in the area. He also suggested humane alternatives: improved signage; reduced speed limits; fencing; community education and the humane trapping and rehoming of deer to a sanctuary. The council's strategy and environment section manager Brock Lamont said on Friday that the council and Hunter Water were working with the RSPCA, NSW Police, Local Land Services and a consultant engaged for the control program. "A range of options for the control of the deer have been considered," Mr Lamont said. "Council has engaged with local residents on this issue. Through this consultation, support for a range of management options was provided to council. "Upon consideration of the feedback, a preference for trialling softer approaches to deer management was identified." He said the council would proceed with a trial of increased safety signage along Newline Road and approaches where the deer were known to frequent. "Should this trial prove unsuccessful, council will continue to work with partner organisations and the community to develop an agreed and balanced approach to deer management in the area."

