sport, local-sport,

ELLALONG trainer-driver Michael Formosa hopes history repeats itself in the Golden Guitar final at Tamworth on Friday night after qualifying two runners for the $40,800 race. Formosa has won the feature twice before - Magoogan (2017) and Xavier (2009) - and on each occasion he had dual chances in the decider. The experienced Hunter campaigner qualified both Ultimate Force and Military Man for the 2022 event via heat wins at Tamworth on Sunday night. "I've won it twice before and both times I had two in the race. And both times I drove the one that lost. Hopefully history can repeat itself again. [Driving a winner this time] That'd be event better," he said. Formosa remained undecided about who would drive the pair, but was leaning towards steering Military Man himself with either Jack or Mark Callaghan likely to pilot Ultimate Force. Ty Robson's Rocknroll Max, Clayton Harmey's Johnson Step and Roy Roots jnr's Boyzhavtime also progressed. IN THE NEWS

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gNecaFSpqFSLkittedmeiY/443b7db7-bc29-42b2-b8bb-69c2bc290ca2.jpg/r0_137_2835_1739_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg