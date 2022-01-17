sport, local-sport,

HUNTER jockeys Darryl McLellan and Reece Jones both landed daily doubles at Muswellbrook on Monday. McLellan was successful on board Damien Lane's The Chosen One in the Bengalla Class 1 Handicap (1450 metres) followed by Kris Lees' Phule in the BHP Mt Arthur Class 1 Handicap (1000m). Jones got the job done on board Pat Farrell's Bengalla Bay in the Keldan Summer Sizzle (1000m) before steering home Nikki Pollock's Dynastic in the TAB Benchmark 58 Handicap Class 2 And Above (1280m). Elsewhere on the card Cody Morgan's Le Melody won the opening event, Pole Position saluted for Peter and Paul Snowden while Redoute's Soul triumphed for Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott. Newcastle veteran McLellan now has six winners in 2022, most recently three in as many days having finished first with Vanbari at Tuncurry on January 15. Scone apprentice Jones, who has recorded 43 winners this season, also picked up a double at Rosehill on Saturday. Meetings will be held at Wyong on Tuesday, Newcastle on Wednesday and Tamworth on Thursday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gNecaFSpqFSLkittedmeiY/134e78e0-025b-4f0f-bab8-c78b1ffd42a8.jpg/r3_161_4833_2890_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg