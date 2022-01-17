newsletters, editors-pick-list, 6 bulkara street, wagstaffe, 2022, central coast, newcastle herald, 12 million

It was the Central Coast's most expensive property when it sold for $9.5 million in July 2020. Eighteen months on, Wagstaffe's 6 Bulkara Street is back on the market and expected to blitz the region's $10.5 million sale record. Boasting seven bedrooms with en-suites and a private boatshed, jetty and mooring, the 2188 square metre waterfront property has a guide of $12 million to $15 million. It is for sale via expressions of interest and is already attracting buyers. The property could pull in an estimated $250,000 annually if rented, however, it is expected to sell as a private holiday home. RELATED: Newcastle v Newcastle UK - where's best property value? Mayfield mansion Bella Vista to sell at auction following development Belmont bonanza: waterfront trio to command $10m-plus "It's got a lot of interest already, mainly from Sydney holiday home buyers and some overseas [interest]," Belle Property Central Coast's Cathy Baker said. Situated in the prestigious five-home San Toy Estate, just a 20-minute boat ride from Palm Beach, the property was a one-bedroom boatshed when it sold for $1.65 million in 2013. The mansion was completed in 2018 and took out Australian House of the Year and Best Custom-Built Home at that year's Housing Industry Association awards. A sale of $12 million would reflect a price rise of more than 25 per cent in 18 months. Mrs Baker said a number of factors played into the record-setting asking price. "I think it's a combination of the NorthConnex and travel time to Sydney being shortened, and a lot of people working from home and using a dual lifestyle and seeing the benefit in investing into Australian holiday homes," Mrs Baker said. Named 'Agave', the home is set over two levels and includes a four-bed bunk room and a high-tech media room. The outdoor entertainment area takes in tropical gardens, a barbecue, infinity pool, private beach and views out onto Brisbane Water. The property's sale campaign is being fronted by model and former The Block winner Elyse Knowles. IN THE NEWS:

