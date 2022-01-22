sport, football,

There is light at the end of the tunnel, or so I thought. A quick glance at upcoming fixtures, five games in five days if you don't mind, suggested the A-League was back on track before Emperor Mark's decision to keep the WA border closed indefinitely somewhat rained on the party. Obviously, that decision has major ramifications for the Perth Glory club. If they are forced to relocate, it poses a potential nightmare both logistically and financially which will produce headaches for the league generally in terms of rescheduling games and ground availability. But roll with the punches, we must. Hmmm, now I'm not only looking like Yoda but writing in his language ... but I digress. Not only would Perth be disadvantaged if that scenario unfolds but the league would lose one of its toughest road trips, and the broadcaster some summer friendly and convenient later-evening-time-slot matches (on the east coast). Not our problem I know, but I kind of miss the old Saturday triple-header rolling straight into the EPL at midnight, don't you? Hahaha, no, me either. Those long days are long gone my friends. The Jets do not feature in the aforementioned five matches between Friday night and Tuesday but appear set to resume on January 30 at home to Adelaide, and that is good news for everyone. From that point, a scheduled 21 games in just over three months will test the resources of the playing roster, and medical staff in particular, and the script will be similar for most of the teams in the competition. Which leads me to a warning for the players: don't make the abbreviated season too exciting or you may find yourself playing in a Big Bash style format and an eight-month off-season. So, we get ready for an unprecedented ride between now and early May. It is difficult to predict what will happen but, as Jets coach Arthur Papas noted, luck becomes a touch more important for teams when they have key players missing, and so on. Injuries will have a huge bearing as games mount up. Momentum, always important, is now rolled gold currency and, as ever, squad depth will provide valuable points. On that front the Jets have signed a returning Taylor Regan for the remainder of the season, and he brings experience, energy and a sense of security to the table. He is a good trainer, good talker and a good passer, and that would tick a lot of boxes for Papas. He also has a healthy streak of competitive mongrel seeded deep in his Novocastrian DNA, and that will be more than useful for the Jets when the chips are down between now and May. He may also assist in the one key area the Jets must address if they are to compete for honours. The team has punch, mobility, flair and more than one or two who can provide a point of difference, but not in the abundance that allows the concession of two goals per game and just scores more. Papas has unwavering faith in his players' ability to outplay opponents and there have been more than enough of those sustained periods to suggest the team can challenge everyone. But, during the enforced hiatus, he is also pragmatic enough to have addressed some defensive issues and decision-making that applied something of a handbrake to an otherwise impressive first five games. Roll on next week. At my age you're not exactly itching for action, but I'm sure there is a group of young men for whom a six-week abstinence has felt like a lifetime. Fingers crossed boys, and straight home after training thank you. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

