Man charged over Merewether service station hold-up

A man has been charged following investigations into an alleged armed robbery at a Newcastle business last weekend. Police said the man allegedly entered a service station on Llewellyn Street at Merewether about 4pm on Sunday and threatened a 28-year-old female worker from behind with a knife. The man allegedly demanded cash and cigarettes from a second employee - a 40-year-old man - before he fled the scene, south on Glebe Road towards Elliott Street. Newcastle City Police District officers began investigating the armed hold-up. They arrested a 33-year-old man at a home in Davis Avenue at Wallsend on Thursday morning. He has been charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon as well as with an outstanding warrant for an unrelated offence. The man has been refused bail and will face Newcastle Local Court on March 17.

