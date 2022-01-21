sport, local-sport,

MITCHELL Lightfoot feels like he can improve further ahead of his maiden international challenge, starting at a historic NSW Country Championships on home turf. The 18-year-old from Largs, who has already qualified for the 2022 World Junior Championships, will contest the under 20 men's 110 metres hurdles at Maitland Regional Athletics Centre this weekend. It will be the first time the statewide track and field event has been held in Maitland, a little over 12 months since the new $10.5 million facility was officially opened. Lightfoot, who now trains weekly at the venue, will use the NSW Country Championships as a springboard into the rest of the Australian season and eventually a trip to Colombia in August. His personal best time is 13.62 seconds. "I'm hoping to still top that [PB] and keep on improving," Lightfoot said. Lightfoot, who recently finished his HSC at Maitland High, clocked his individual 110m hurdles mark with a meet record at the NSW All Schools in Sydney last month. It bettered his previous 13.70s and maintained his Australian junior all-time ranking at No.6. Lightfoot says he "just can't wait' for the global under-20 program, after the Aussie team withdrew from last year's event in Kenya because of COVID. "It will be a great experience and I love the journey. It's all about the journey and the competition is the result," he said. Athletics NSW expects around 700 participants, ranging from under 9s to 94, to compete at the NSW Country Championships.

