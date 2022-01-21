community,

Simultaneous fireworks displays will light up the sky on Saturday as part of the Lake Mac Festival. In a first for the city, identical pyrotechnics displays will launch at 9pm from three separate barges moored on the lake - at the northern end of Warners Bay, off Belmont and between Rathmines and Swansea. Fireworks Factory pyrotechnician Chris Solomou said each display would go for almost 10 minutes, with shells soaring up to 200m above the lake before exploding in a shower of colour and light. "Once we've kicked off and we're going, it should be a fantastic view," he said. Live sites with free entertainment and food trucks will operate at Warners Bay, Belmont foreshore, Swansea Point, Rathmines and Booragul throughout the evening. "All of our live-sites will have COVID-safe plans in place, but for people who want to gather in smaller groups, there are so many places along the lake foreshore where they can enjoy these displays," Lake Macquarie City Council arts, culture and tourism manager Jacqui Hemsley said. Also on Saturday, a free community breakfast with coffee vans, face-painting, family-friendly games and children's entertainment will be held in Thomas H Halton Park, Croudace Bay, from 8am until noon. A free yoga session starts at 7.30am. Entertainment includes an 8am 'Jolly Pirate Show' by the Little Scallywagz, and live music from 9am by Hi-5 founding member Tim Harding. On Sunday, a free 'Oz Day Out' will be held in Speers Point Park, featuring wine, beer and gin stalls, Australian music, food trucks and a kids' zone. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/a072c474-5262-4cee-8ab9-15998c67ce9f.jpg/r0_194_5848_3498_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg