THE PORTRAITS of a footy player, journalist, NSW Governor and Australian of the Year all enter an art gallery - and it's no joke. Australia's oldest and most prestigious portraiture competition is now on show in Maitland Regional Art Gallery for the first time since 2014. "The Archibald Prize is always really popular. People love to connect with other people and fundamentally that is what this prize is all about," Maitland Regional Art Gallery director Gerry Bobsien said. "This is a great opportunity for Maitland and our gallery because it not only allows the people in the Hunter to see this exhibition but it also brings visitors to the region." The display's prize portrait is Peter Wegner's depiction of former Archibald winner, Guy Warren. Fittingly, in what was the Archibald's centenary year, Mr Warren is 100 years old in the portrait. Featuring some of Australia's most influential figures - from sporting legend and refugee advocate, Craig Foster AM, to current Australian of the Year, Grace Tame - the display is a "who's who of Australian culture" according to Ms Bobsien. "There's 52 faces here and lots of stories attached to them." After what has been a difficult couple of years for creative arts in the region, Ms Bobsien said it is "really important" to bring events like the Archibald to Maitland. "For a long time we've had to run a lot programs online," she said. "While we have been able to maintain a solid audience throughout, this one will be at a different level. "It will bring a great vibrancy to the gallery and to Maitland." Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold said the crowds that events like the Archibald Prize and Skywhales - hosted by the gallery earlier in January - bring to Maitland, are an "incredible benefit" to the local businesses recovering from the impact of COVID-19. "The events that have been bought to Maitland already this year are second to none," he said. "It's a credit to Dr Bobsien for the work that she does to make this sort of thing happen for the people of Maitland and for the businesses that have the flow-on benefit." Following the opening night on Friday January 21, Maitland Regional Art Gallery will host the 2021 Archibald Prize Regional Tour until Sunday March 6. Visitors will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite portrait and go into the running to win $500 from ANZ. After setting the bar sky-high already this year, Gerry Bobsien promises big things for the rest of 2022. "It's a cracking way to start the year but we have a lot of exhibitions and educational programs coming up so we are really looking forward to it," she said.

