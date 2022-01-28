community, dipg, run, montys, wedding, hunter valley

IT might just be the feel-good wedding story of the year. A couple planning to get married bids on a "whopping" wedding package at an auction, and every cent they spend goes to helping children with brain cancer. On Sunday, marriage celebrants Monty King and Monty Haron - also known as The 2 Montys - will auction off a third wedding for charity. This time, they hope an all-inclusive Hunter Valley wedding package worth upwards of $80,000 raises at least $40,000 for local charity, RUNDIPG. "How many people can say that their entire wedding spend helped saved kids' lives?," Mr Haron said. "It's a pretty good story." The wedding package - donated by Newcastle and Hunter vendors working within the local wedding industry - includes everything from flowers, photography and catering, to the venue, fireworks, and the honeymoon. The wedding is scheduled to be held at Enzo Hunter Valley on Friday, June 24, this year. It will be sold to the "highest bidder" on Sunday. The 2 Montys, who will officiate the ceremony and then MC the reception, had been hoping to auction off this wedding package last year - twice - but COVID put an end to those plans. "It is the third time we have had a swing at this one because of COVID," Monty Haron said. "The biggest feedback we have had from couples who have been outbid at one of our other charity auctions is that they ended up spending more money on their wedding than their final bid." Register interest via The 2 Montys on Instagram to bid via phone or Zoom, or in person at Enzo Hunter Valley on January 30 at 6pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/U6sg88yptnWPBj3pxEuthQ/3c2281f3-2013-4a0c-a871-0e022206c539.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg