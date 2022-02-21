Newcastle Herald
Coal industry loses competition case against Newcastle port

By Ian Kirkwood
Updated February 21 2022 - 12:55pm, first published 6:00am
COAL CHARGES: Friday's court decision stops coal companies bargaining collectively with the port on the navigation charges levied on bringing ships into the port. These are separate to any costs the shippers would have with coal loaders NCIG and PWCS. This is the PWCS terminal at Carrington.

AN ACCC ruling allowing the coal industry to collectively bargain shipping charges with the Port of Newcastle has been overturned in the Australian Competition Council after an appeal by the port.

