Subscriber • analysis

Councillors vote to receive superannuation

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
February 23 2022 - 8:00pm
Newcastle councillors voted to accept superannuation and a two per cent pay rise at their first face to face meeting of the term at City Hall.

Newcastle councillors will now receive superannuation and a 2 per cent pay rise after the elected council voted to accept the maximum recommended remuneration.

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Lake Macquarie Council as well as other general news.

