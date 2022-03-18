Approval for AGL's Liddell battery a piece in the power grid storage puzzle

As the Newcastle Herald has reported in our ongoing Power and the Passion series, the major energy players as well as renewables specialists are getting serious about the storage side of the power grid equation.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.