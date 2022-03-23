Newcastle Herald
New England Highway closed after 10 car crash, traffic heavy on Link Road

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated March 23 2022 - 10:22pm, first published 8:25pm
Live Traffic NSW shows heavy traffic in the surrounding area

Motorists are being advised to allow extra time after a 10-car crash has closed the New England Highway at Tarro and a two-car crash on the Hunter Expressway/Newcastle Link Road at Cameron Park.

