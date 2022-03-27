Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Broadmeadow Magic seal first win as Charlestown Azzurri stay unbeaten in NPL NNSW

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
March 27 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bailey Wells got on the scoresheet as Broadmeadow beat Cooks Hill 4-1 at Magic Park on Sunday. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Broadmeadow secured their first win of the National Premier Leagues Northern NSW season and Charlestown downed defending premiers Lambton in the only matches to go ahead over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.