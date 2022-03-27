Broadmeadow secured their first win of the National Premier Leagues Northern NSW season and Charlestown downed defending premiers Lambton in the only matches to go ahead over the weekend.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
