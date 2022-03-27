Newcastle Herald
Sophie Stapleford stars as Magpies rout Newcastle Olympic in NPLW NNSW

By Renee Valentine
March 27 2022 - 8:30am
Sophie Stapleford, pictured in action last season, was in great form against Newcastle Olympic on Sunday. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Captain Sophie Stapleford produced an individual hat-trick then provided the assist for two more goals as Maitland overpowered Newcastle Olympic 5-0 at Darling Street Oval in round two of National Premier Leagues Women Northern NSW on Sunday.

