BULLDOGS coach Aaron Watts has welcomed a return to Kurri Sportsground while thanking the club volunteers and community members who made it possible.
Kurri Kurri will host unbeaten competition leaders Maitland on Saturday in what will be their first game at the venue this Newcastle Rugby League season.
Advertisement
Wet weather saw the opening two rounds washed out and the Bulldogs have been on the road ever since, which included a swap with The Entrance a fortnight ago because of drainage issues.
However, following multiple working bees and plenty of free hands, as late as this week, a project around the outside of the entire field has now been completed and Kurri finally get the chance to play on home turf.
"It's been a huge effort and realistically, if it wasn't done, we might not have played there the whole year," Watts said.
"So it's good to finally get a game there and there's some new boys that have never played there."
Out in the middle and the Bulldogs will have Mitch Cullen slide to five-eighth with Jimmy Smith (back) missing because of injury.
Blake Carroll (shoulder) and Dan Melmouth (HIA) have both been cleared to play in the centres and front-row respectively.
The likes of Harry Duggan (shoulder), Ethan Niszczot (hamstring) and Zeb Dunstan (knee) remain sidelined.
Kurri have lost their last three matches after opening with a 14-4 win against Wests at Harker Oval on April 10.
Maitland are six from six.
"Obviously they are the benchmark and we need to be at our best to compete," Watts said.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.