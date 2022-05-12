WILL Pearsall was proud to say 14 local juniors were part of the same first-grade side that played for The Entrance on the Central Coast recently.
He comes from that same Tigers production line.
Advertisement
Pearsall started at The Entrance two decades ago aged seven, left for Manly after under 16s and made his NRL debut for the Knights in 2016.
Now the playmaker has come full circle, returning to the Tigers and helping them claim back-to-back Central Coast titles in 2018 and 2019.
"There was a fair stretch in between [games at The Entrance] but it's good to be back," the 27-year-old from Bateau Bay told the Newcastle Herald.
"It's just down the road from where I live and a lot of my mates still play there."
Post a COVID-enforced break in 2020, Pearsall finds himself in the same uniform but a different competition with The Entrance joining the Newcastle Rugby League ranks last season.
The 2021 campaign was cut short because of the global health pandemic, however, seven rounds into this year and only wet weather has intervened so far.
The Tigers missed the top five initially and they sit mid-table in 2022, having split their results three apiece with wins against Macquarie (12-10), Kurri (32-4) and Wests (24-4) but losses to Wyong (16-12), Maitland (38-12) and Central (16-12).
Pearsall feels like they are well positioned.
"We played just over half of last year and we've only started this year, but we're probably where we want to be as a club," he said.
"I think we're starting to get used to it, putting a few wins on and stringing a few together. If we weren't where are are now you'd probably be a bit disappointed."
The No.7 describes factors in adjusting to Newcastle RL.
"Getting used to how different teams play, the physicality of the games and being able to back it up week in and week out," he said.
Pearsall rates a breakthrough victory against Macquarie, sealed by a Matt Killick penalty goal on virtually the last play of the game, as one of the best showings from The Entrance this year.
"Just to be able to ride that out and compete with them for 80 minutes after being down early on, that was probably the most memorable," he said.
"But the one against Kurri I think we just played the way we wanted to play. It wasn't the best first half but the second half we turned it on."
Pearsall admits his NRL days seem "a while ago now", making three appearances having just turned 21.
"I just remember it [debut] was our first win of the season and tackling Aaron Woods, who hurt his ankle and a few of my mates blamed me for putting him out of Origin. I think Tedesco was playing for the Tigers too, which is pretty crazy looking back on," he said.
Advertisement
Pearsall, born in Young and a carpenter by trade, lines up for The Entrance at home against Souths on Sunday.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.