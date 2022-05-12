Hill free to play for Kurri in catch-up game against Macquarie

KURRI Kurri winger Lachlan Hill will be free to play in Sunday's catch-up game at home against Macquarie after avoiding suspension this week.
Hill took an early guilty plea for a grade-one dangerous contact charge from the Bulldogs' 52-0 loss to Maitland last round.
Advertisement
Kurri have suffered four straight defeats - Pickers, Souths (19-6), The Entrance (32-4) and Cessnock (20-6) - after opening their campaign with a 14-4 victory over Western Suburbs in round three.
The Bulldogs also have a match in hand with Lakes, now scheduled for Kurri Sportsground on July 23.
* MACQUARIE outside back Will Lousick has been cleared of any breaks, but Scorpions officials were awaiting the results from MRI scans to determine how long he may be sidelined.
Lousick was stretchered off the field late in Sunday's 24-10 loss to Central at St John Oval with initial concerns about a serious knee injury.
* SOUTHS coach Andrew Ryan is hopeful of having half-a-dozen Newcastle representative players back up for the Lions this weekend.
Ryan Glanville, Lewis Hamilton and Jack Welsh are part of the Rebels senior squad travelling to meet Canberra in the nation's capital on Saturday while Jhett Butler, Takarie Kuru and Logan Jones join the under 20s.
Souths have a rescheduled game against The Entrance on the Central Coast on Sunday with Harry van Dartel, Jarrod Flanagan, Connor Browne and Jake Dooley already unavailable.
* BLAKE Andrews is set to return for Wyong against Central at Morry Breen Oval on Sunday.
* CESSNOCK'S Eli Levido, now with Glebe, has been named to play for City against Country at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.