GP Access is effective, efficient, economical and saves Australia's health system millions

The review noted the potential to expand triage services. The nurse-led telephone-based triage service is a key feature of GP Access. It directs callers to the level of care that matches their immediate medical need by providing telephone clinical advice from a registered nurse or GP. This could be an appointment with the nearest after-hours clinic, direct the caller to their nearest ED or give the caller peace of mind that the issue could be dealt with at the chemist or their GP the next day. The service manages about 70,000 calls a year.