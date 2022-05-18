Newcastle Herald
Updated

Newcastle headspace is pushing for $1.7 million in additional funding to help thousands of young people needing mental health support

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
Updated May 18 2022 - 7:13am, first published 7:00am
Funding fears: Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon said Newcastle headspace hasn't received a funding guarantee. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

NEWCASTLE headspace is facing a 40 per cent cut to its current funding despite "unprecedented" demand for its youth mental health services.

