Man airlifted with serious head injury after motorbike crash

A man has been flown to hospital with a serious head injury after a motorcycle crash at Mount Vincent, near Cessnock on Wednesday afternoon.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said three ambulances and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter were called out to Sandy Creek Road, near Leggetts Driv, after the crash about 2.30pm.
The motorbike rider, who the spokesperson said is believed to be aged in his 30s, suffered serious head, pelvic and limb injuries in the incident.
The rider was placed in a medically induced coma at the scene before being flown to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
