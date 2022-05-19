Jesse Southwell enjoys best of both worlds with Commonwealth Games in sights: Rugby 7s

Jesse Southwell is dreaming big - across two codes.
Fresh from helping clinch a World Rugby Sevens title with the Australian senior team and making her NSW Women's Premiership debut for home-town league club the Knights, the Newcastle teenager simply continues her "fun, footy-filled year".
The Cameron Park 17-year-old has travelled to France and will represent her country again at the last leg of the international sevens circuit in Toulouse from Friday.
The season-ending rugby event acts as another chance for Southwell, who first appeared in a gold jersey only a few weeks ago, to press her claims for selection at this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England being staged from July 28 to August 8.
It follows Southwell's recent elevation to the open league ranks, playing in the state's all-female competition less than a fortnight back and having her maiden run alongside older sister Hannah.
Eventually, once eligible for NRLW, Southwell hopes to combine forces with her sibling at the Knights.
But in the meantime the multi-sport talent, who has development contracts for sevens and league, wants to keep plying both trades.
"At the moment I'm trying to play both as much as I can for as long as I can," Southwell told the Newcastle Herald.
"After the last few [COVID-interrupted] years we've had, I'm just trying to put my name forward for any footy possible."
Southwell, who was April's Commonwealth Games Australia emerging athlete of the month, gets her second taste of World Rugby Sevens in Toulouse (May 20-22).
Australia, having already won the overall prize, are looking to cap off their campaign in style.
They have been drawn against South Africa, Fiji and USA in the group stages.
Coach Tim Walsh recently told Rugby Australia that Southwell had been a "standout member" for Newcastle in the University Sevens Series last year, adding: "I'm excited to see her make an immediate impact on the global stage".
Last round she came off the bench in every game bar the final, a thrilling win over rivals New Zealand, scoring a try just three minutes after being used as a substitute in Canada on April 30.
"It's something I've wanted to do ever since I was little," she said. "I've always wanted to represent my country and putting that jersey on just before the game, especially with that group of girls who I can't speak highly enough of, was just one of the best moments ever."
The former Hunter Sports High School student says sealing the world title as a rookie "hasn't sunk in yet" but playing next to the likes of Olympic gold medallist Charlotte Caslick was "amazing".
Commonwealth Games are just around the corner.
"I'm not getting my hopes up, but I'd love to play at the Commonwealth Games ... It's something I've dreamed of forever," Southwell said.
"It's such a big goal for the sevens program, so to play or even just go to the Commonwealth Games and watch the girls do their thing would be such an honour."
On the league front, in between her latest sevens commitments, Southwell played halfback for the Knights in a 34-20 win over the Rabbitohs at Redfern Oval on May 7.
Leading out the Newcastle side in round three was older sister Hannah, who also represented Australia at rugby sevens and played W-League soccer before making a successful mark in league across all levels - NRLW, State Of Origin and Jillaroos.
The youngest Southwell wants to make her own step up to NRLW after turning 18 next year and hopes one day that Roosters premiership-winner Hannah joins her back home.
"When the Penrith Panthers [featuring the Cleary father-son combination] won the NRL grand final last year I said to Han, 'Could you imagine winning an NRLW grand final for your home-town with your best friend'," she said.
"It would be such a cool thing to do."
